Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Waterco’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
Waterco Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.
Waterco Company Profile
