Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Waterco’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Waterco Limited engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and export of equipment and accessories in the swimming pool, spa pool, spa bath, rural pump, and water treatment industries in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and Europe. It also manufactures and sells solar heating systems for swimming pools and pre-heat industrial solar systems.

