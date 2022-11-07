Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.63.
Waste Connections Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of WCN stock opened at $136.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.04. Waste Connections has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,447,000 after buying an additional 5,699,706 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5,087.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,612,000 after buying an additional 5,423,495 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1,392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,865,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,099,000 after buying an additional 1,740,616 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,207,000 after buying an additional 616,234 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,046,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,727,000 after buying an additional 474,923 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waste Connections (WCN)
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.