Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.63.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $136.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.04. Waste Connections has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,447,000 after buying an additional 5,699,706 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5,087.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,612,000 after buying an additional 5,423,495 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1,392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,865,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,099,000 after buying an additional 1,740,616 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,207,000 after buying an additional 616,234 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,046,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,727,000 after buying an additional 474,923 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.