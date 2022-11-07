Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Down 6.4%

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $14.00. 5,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,724,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03.

Insider Transactions at Warby Parker

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $149.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $74,850.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 426,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $6,243,330.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,331,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,177,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $74,850.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,759.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 959,475 shares of company stock valued at $14,396,495 over the last 90 days. 25.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Warby Parker by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,314,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,006,000 after buying an additional 1,365,543 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,581 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,883,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,466 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,301,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,064,000 after acquiring an additional 24,515 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 17.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,372,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,649,000 after acquiring an additional 809,360 shares during the period.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

