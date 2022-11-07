Waltonchain (WTC) Market Capitalization Tops $21.29 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $21.29 million and $621,351.00 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Waltonchain

WTC is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,186,229 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,211,017 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

