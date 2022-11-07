Waltonchain (WTC) Market Capitalization Tops $21.29 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $21.29 million and $621,351.00 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003352 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.00587901 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,431.22 or 0.30622794 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000308 BTC.
About Waltonchain
WTC is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,186,229 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,211,017 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Waltonchain Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
