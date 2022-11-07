Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.79. 1,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 262,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Wallbox in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wallbox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Wallbox in the third quarter valued at $81,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wallbox in the second quarter valued at $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Wallbox in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wallbox during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Wallbox during the first quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

