Walken (WLKN) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Walken (WLKN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last week, Walken has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Walken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. Walken has a market cap of $100.65 million and $1.99 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Walken Token Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

