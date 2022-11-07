Walgreens Boots Alliance Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 30,091 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 21% compared to the average daily volume of 24,954 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,116,219. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.