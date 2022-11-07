Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.81

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 7171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Wabash National Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $172,178.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,030.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $72,573.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $172,178.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,030.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $784,751. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 108,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 77,248 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,361,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 65,347 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,232,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,948,000 after purchasing an additional 31,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

