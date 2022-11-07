Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.00-$3.05 EPS.

Shares of VNT stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,305. Vontier has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 95.70%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Vontier by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 89,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vontier by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

