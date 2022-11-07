Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €281.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €281.00 ($281.00) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($115.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($230.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €197.00 ($197.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($235.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($130.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €133.08 ($133.08) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €136.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €141.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion and a PE ratio of 3.92. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €120.56 ($120.56) and a 12 month high of €196.02 ($196.02).

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

