Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has €28.00 ($28.00) price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Voestalpine from €26.70 ($26.70) to €18.90 ($18.90) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Voestalpine from €31.00 ($31.00) to €29.20 ($29.20) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Voestalpine from €35.00 ($35.00) to €29.00 ($29.00) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Voestalpine from €28.70 ($28.70) to €21.00 ($21.00) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.22.
Voestalpine Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of VLPNY opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.50.
Voestalpine Company Profile
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
