Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has €28.00 ($28.00) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Voestalpine from €26.70 ($26.70) to €18.90 ($18.90) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Voestalpine from €31.00 ($31.00) to €29.20 ($29.20) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Voestalpine from €35.00 ($35.00) to €29.00 ($29.00) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Voestalpine from €28.70 ($28.70) to €21.00 ($21.00) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Shares of VLPNY opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 10.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

