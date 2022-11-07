Vista Capital Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Absci as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Absci by 178.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Absci by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Absci by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 480,506 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter worth $3,292,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Absci by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 277,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABSI shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Absci from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen raised Absci from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upgraded Absci to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Absci from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Absci Stock Performance

ABSI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.00. 2,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. Absci Co. has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a negative net margin of 2,223.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Absci Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

