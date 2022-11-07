Vista Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 22,288 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 0.3% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 47,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 23,613 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 74,967 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHH stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $18.93. 22,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,797. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.