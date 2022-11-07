Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $432,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.78. 18,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,547. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70.

