Vista Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.08. The company has a market capitalization of $120.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.