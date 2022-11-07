Vista Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 205 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,669 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after buying an additional 8,071,255 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,733,000 after buying an additional 114,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after buying an additional 282,794 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,661,000 after buying an additional 225,633 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $158.94. 2,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,946. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.67.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

