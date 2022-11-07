VirtualMeta Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $61.42 Million (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $61.42 million and $5.00 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02670252 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars.

