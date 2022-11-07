Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.25 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 41.63% from the stock’s previous close.

SPCE has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.58.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

NYSE SPCE traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 232,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,791,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.83. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $21.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 56.18% and a negative net margin of 27,154.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773,466 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 149.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,760 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at $9,602,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth $7,637,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,709,000 after purchasing an additional 611,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

