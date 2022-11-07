Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.48 million and approximately $58,655.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000911 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,938.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00325035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00019905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00118960 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.44 or 0.00742367 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.94 or 0.00558499 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00224907 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,396,210 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.