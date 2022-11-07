Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 295.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 505.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $262.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPLA traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.30. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $268.01. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $2,255,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,677,860.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,391 shares of company stock valued at $14,829,906. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

