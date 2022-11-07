Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 813 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Citigroup by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,049,664. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

