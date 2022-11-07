Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,377 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,864 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 73,588 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 79,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 69,248 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Electronic Arts by 15,587.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,629 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 24,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 12.5% in the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on EA shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

Insider Activity

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $4,032,002.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,759,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,434,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $2.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.25. The company had a trading volume of 22,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,688. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $146.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

