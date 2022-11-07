Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,017 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 121,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 61,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $932,000. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 39,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.14. 8,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,094. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

