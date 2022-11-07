Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,509,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 103,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 0.6 %

Fiserv stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.88. 35,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,703,374. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FISV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.