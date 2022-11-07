Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

PFE stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.39. The company had a trading volume of 119,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,969,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

