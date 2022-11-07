Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) PT Lowered to €110.00

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from €125.00 ($125.00) to €110.00 ($110.00) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OEZVY. Stifel Nicolaus raised Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verbund from €77.50 ($77.50) to €73.00 ($73.00) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Shares of OEZVY stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 651. Verbund has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $24.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

