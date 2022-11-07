Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.17 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Veeco Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of VECO remained flat at $18.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,343. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 6.44%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

