Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Leo H. Evart Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

VBR traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.13. 3,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,946. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

