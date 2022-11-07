Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $183.72 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.14.

