Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Acquired by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,906 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $2,678,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 134.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,036 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $5,785,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 59,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,671. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.91. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.