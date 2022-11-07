Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Resolute Advisors LLC

Resolute Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.50. 662,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,559,732. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $52.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.