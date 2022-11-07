Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,582,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.50. 98,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,306,977. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

