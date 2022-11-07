Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Reduced by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 4.5% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,478,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,504,000 after acquiring an additional 76,019 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,467,000 after acquiring an additional 99,864 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.29. 62,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,945. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.82. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.