VanEck Semiconductor ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SMH)

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 56,118 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 37% compared to the typical volume of 41,013 call options.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.18. The stock had a trading volume of 348,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,322. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $318.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.60.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

