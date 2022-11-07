Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$1.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNIT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of UNIT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,834. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

