UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Boosted by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.6% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,630,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,119,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,274,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 714,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,805,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,750,351,000 after acquiring an additional 935,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,963,063 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,889,823,000 after acquiring an additional 44,640 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Argus lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $538.15 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.00 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $522.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.38. The company has a market capitalization of $502.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.