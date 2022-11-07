United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Cellular in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:USM opened at $24.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.70. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $33.67.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. United States Cellular’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 7,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $225,927.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,553.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in United States Cellular by 1.9% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in United States Cellular by 9.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in United States Cellular by 6.1% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in United States Cellular by 129.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

