United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.85%. United States Cellular’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

United States Cellular Trading Down 22.4 %

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded down $6.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.09. 782,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $33.67.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at United States Cellular

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 7,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $225,927.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,553.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in United States Cellular by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 232,322 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 79.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,376,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 12.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 21.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

(Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.