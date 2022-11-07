Uniswap (UNI) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $5.48 billion and approximately $278.90 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $7.19 or 0.00034510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00332012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020054 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001285 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003629 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004883 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00019178 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.51354261 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 512 active market(s) with $210,862,527.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.