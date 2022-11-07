Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Lowered to $96.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RARE. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.86.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of RARE stock opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $133,158.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,343.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,864,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,983,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 475.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 95,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.