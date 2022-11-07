TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.46

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 39406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSP. Robert W. Baird lowered TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup downgraded TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TuSimple from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

TuSimple Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $554.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuSimple

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 4,697.76% and a negative return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TuSimple by 1,183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TuSimple by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

