Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Shares Gap Down to $29.73

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.73, but opened at $28.96. Trinity Industries shares last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 1,178 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRN. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 3.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Trinity Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Trinity Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Trinity Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Trinity Industries by 5.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

