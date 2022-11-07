Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $168.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $151.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.44.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $166.74 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 26.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 375,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,323,000 after acquiring an additional 38,220 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

