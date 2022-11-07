TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $59.49. The stock had a trading volume of 194,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,589,592. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57.
In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
