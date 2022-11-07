TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,009,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.22. 16,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,084. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.20. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.