TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 35,275 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,275 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,514,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.21. 306,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,945,660. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.