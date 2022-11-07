TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,477,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,521 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TownSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.61% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $77,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $91,456,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,393,000 after buying an additional 1,194,992 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,230,000 after buying an additional 527,748 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,275.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 375,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 347,935 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,800,000 after buying an additional 343,093 shares during the period.

SPYG traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 53,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,402. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.06.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

