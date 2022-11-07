TownSquare Capital LLC Has $46.29 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.3% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $46,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in Mastercard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $6.33 on Monday, reaching $324.70. The stock had a trading volume of 141,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,407. The company has a market capitalization of $312.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.26.

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

