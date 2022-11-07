TownSquare Capital LLC Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,215 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $57,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. KGI Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

NFLX stock traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $255.77. 249,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,153,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

