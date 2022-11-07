TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 39,164 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,164 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $23,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3,291.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 52,202 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 168.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 45,592 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.96. 21,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,614. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.63. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $107.10.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.